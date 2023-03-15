Full Custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Goes to Their Father

Read it at The Daily Mail
According to new reports, Michael Lockwood, the ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley and the father of their twin daughters Harper and Finley, both 14, was granted full custody of the children at a custody hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Before her death in January, Presley had been locked in a seven-year-long custody battle against Lockwood, who also, according to the Daily Mail, is said to be allies with Priscilla Presley in her attempts to challenge the validity of her daughter’s will. Priscilla was reportedly present at the custody hearing Tuesday, and raised no objection to the proceedings.