Full Moon: Darren Almond’s Nocturnal Nature Series

Full Moon: Darren Almond’s Nocturnal Nature SeriesBRIGHTLY SHININGBritish photographer Darren Almond follows in the footsteps of history’s great explorers to photograph stunning landscapes lit by a full moon.William O’ConnorTravel EditorUpdated Jul. 12, 2017 2:31PM ET / Published Jan. 04, 2015 6:45AM ET Full Moon-Lit Landscapes From Around the World (Gallery)Darren Almond Porto Mosquito, Cape Verde 2013Darren Almond Coastal Pathway, Tasmania 2013Darren Almond Horseshoe Bend, USA 2012Darren Almond Pacific, USA 2005Darren Almond Rügen II, Germany 2004Darren Almond