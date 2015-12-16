Full Text of LA School Threat Released

CHEAT SHEET
The email that prompted the shutdown of the Los Angeles Unified School District on Tuesday was released to the press on Wednesday. "Something big is going down. Something very big. It will make national headlines," the email obtained by KTLA warned. "I am a devout Muslim, and was once against violence, but I have teamed up with a local jihadist cell as it is the only way I’ll be able to accomplish my massacre the correct way." The alleged letter also contains references to firearms, pressure-cooker bombs, grenades, and nerve gas.