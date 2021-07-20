Fully Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Will Be Able to Visit Canada Starting Aug. 9
OPENING UP
Starting Aug. 9, U.S. citizens and permanent residents can visit Canada again as long as they’re fully vaccinated without having to quarantine for two weeks, said the federal government. Vaccinated tourists from other countries will be able to visit on Sept. 7. Children under 12 who aren’t eligible for vaccines yet can also accompany their parents without quarantining so long as they follow public health measures. “The key here is for parents or any travelers coming to Canada to understand what are the requirements and plan accordingly,” a government official told reporters on Monday. Travelers will need to show proof of vaccination at least 14 days before their arrival and will have to follow provincial and territorial public health measures. The U.S. has yet make a similar announcement for our neighbors up north. “We are continuing to review our travel restrictions. Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.