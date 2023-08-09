Fulton County DA Could Seek More Than 12 Indictments in Trump Case
COMING IN SWINGING
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not messing around. As she prepares to present her case into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Willis is expected to seek over a dozen indictments, sources told CNN. According to previous reports, Willis has been eyeing a multi-state case involving conspiracy and racketeering charges, which could be brought before numerous defendants. People familiar with the matter said Trump allies who took part in the former president’s election fraud scheme believe they will see charges in Georgia as early as next week. A special purpose grand jury has heard from over 75 witnesses, including former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and former Georgia Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, both of whom were subpoenaed by Willis. A grand jury vote on criminal charges is expected by the end of the month, and both Trump and his legal team think he will likely face his fourth indictment, according to CNN’s sources. Special counsel Jack Smith has already charged Trump with regards to the 2020 election in a separate case. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.