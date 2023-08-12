Fulton County Grand Jury Will Reportedly Hear Trump Case Next Week

It appears former President Donald Trump could soon face a fourth criminal indictment.

At least two witnesses confirmed that they have received subpoenas to testify before a Fulton County grand jury early on Tuesday, the New York Times and CNN reported on Saturday. The two witnesses, former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and journalist George Chidi, are set to testify about Trump and his allies in the Atlanta-area prosecution’s investigation into the attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The subpoenas are the most significant indication that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is moving forward to seek charges against over a dozen people for the alleged election interference. Willis is reportedly seeking racketeering charges against the group for their efforts to overturn the election between Nov. 2020 and Jan. 2021.

If indicted, the former president will be involved in four different criminal cases in Georgia, New York, Florida, and D.C. Trump faces a range of charges, from mishandling classified documents, to falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, to his rule in fueling election fraud theories that ultimately encouraged the Capitol riots.

“I did just receive notification to appear on Tuesday morning at the Fulton County grand jury and I certainly will be there to do my part in recounting the facts,” Duncan told CNN. “I have no expectations as to the questions, and I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me.”

In a Saturday tweet, Chidi confirmed that he received a call from Wills’ office and was asked “to come to court Tuesday for testimony before the grand jury.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Willis is expected to bring her grand jury presentation on Monday. The presentation, the outlet reported, will also include testimony from former state Sen. Jen Jordan and former state Rep. Bee Nguyen. Both former elected officials allegedly heard testimony about fake alleged fraud from Rudy Giuliani during a state legislative hearings in late 2020. The two reportedly pushed back on the conspiracy theories.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing, instead focusing his attention on undercutting Willis’ investigation. NBC News reported that a TV ad is set to run in Atlanta from Wednesday through Sunday that critiques Willis and accuses her of wrongdoing. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Willis has since instructed her staff to refrain from commenting about the ad.

“We have a job to do,” she wrote in the email to staffers, calling the ads “derogatory and false”. “I am not concerned with the calls, emails, or ads and you should not concern yourself with them.”