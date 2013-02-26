Fung Wah Pulls Buses

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Boston Globe
This is not a good sign for college students looking to save money over spring break. The U.S. government has ordered that the Chinatown bus operator Fung Wah cease all passenger services, after the company pulled 21 of its 28 buses this weekend. Those buses failed safety checks by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. The utilities department said the buses had cracks in the drive axle, rear axle, engine cradle, as well as other locations. Fung Wah said it voluntarily took the buses off the road and in the meantime has been running charter buses between Boston and New York, although the number of trips has been reduced.