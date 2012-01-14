Fungicide Found in Tropicana OJ

CHEAT SHEET
Tropicana, now with fungicide! Pepsi announced Friday that traces of unapproved fungicide has been found in Tropicana orange juice, but at levels still under the government safety regulations. The announcement comes as Coca-Cola told the FDA about trace amounts of the chemicals in its and its competitors' drinks. The chemical is used widely in Brazil, where some of Coke and Pepsi¹s oranges are imported from. (The majority of oranges come from Florida.) Federal authorities are now screening the OJ at supermarkets, and orange juice futures are not very bright, to say the least.