These Political Gag Gifts Are Equal Parts Ridiculous and Hilarious

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

“Gag gifts” are off-beat (typically relatively inexpensive) gifts intended to evoke laughter and maybe even comical disgust—the good old-fashioned whoopie cushion instantly comes to mind. They make awesome stocking stuffers, fun white elephant gifts, and just awesome gifts for those who have a solid sense of humor or just simply live for a prank.

I mean, life’s too short to take yourself too seriously (when appropriate) why shouldn’t this motto apply to gifts? Scroll through below to check out our political gag gifts to gift this year.

Donald Trump Toilet Paper Was $19.99 Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Biden Breath Mints Buy at Amazon $ 5

Pee-Litical Toilet Light Buy at Etsy $ 20

Obama Scented Candle “Because you miss him.” Buy at Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mitch McConnell Tortoise Gifts Co. Pillow Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Fairly Odd Novelties Make America Grate Again Cheese Grater Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping

Tucker Carlson Mug Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Talking President Donald Trump Fortune Teller Ball Buy at Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best gift guides. Shop Here >

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.