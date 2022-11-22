These Political Gag Gifts Are Equal Parts Ridiculous and Hilarious

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
“Gag gifts” are off-beat (typically relatively inexpensive) gifts intended to evoke laughter and maybe even comical disgust—the good old-fashioned whoopie cushion instantly comes to mind. They make awesome stocking stuffers, fun white elephant gifts, and just awesome gifts for those who have a solid sense of humor or just simply live for a prank.
I mean, life’s too short to take yourself too seriously (when appropriate) why shouldn’t this motto apply to gifts? Scroll through below to check out our political gag gifts to gift this year.
Donald Trump Toilet Paper
Was $19.99
Biden Breath Mints
Pee-Litical Toilet Light
Obama Scented Candle
“Because you miss him.”
Mitch McConnell Tortoise Gifts Co. Pillow
Fairly Odd Novelties Make America Grate Again Cheese Grater
Tucker Carlson Mug
Talking President Donald Trump Fortune Teller Ball
