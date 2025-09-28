Furious Elon Finally Addresses Why He’s in New Epstein Files

Elon Musk has finally addressed reports that his name is included in a freshly released batch of Epstein files.

Sharing a story from UK outlet Sky News, who ran with the simple headline “Elon Musk and Prince Andrew Named in the Latest Epstein Files Release,” the Tesla CEO fired off an enraged tweet.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk. ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images

“Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline,” Musk wrote. “Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.”

“Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED,” Musk continued, “yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.”

Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt.



Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit. https://t.co/9Pd3LXFeFm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

The “false narrative” in question is presumably Sky’s decision to float Musk’s name ahead of Andrew’s; the Daily Beast has reached out to Musk’s representatives for further clarification.

Musk’s name does indeed appear in the latest batch of documents released by Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)” reads a note found in a 2014 diary of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The revelation comes from a fresh haul of previously unreleased material pertaining to the Epstein investigation, which has continued to dog the Trump administration.

Musk has previously said that he was invited to Epstein’s compound on Little St. James in the Virgin Islands several times but claims he turned down the offers.

In a statement to Vanity Fair in 2019, just days after Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges, Musk confirmed that he had visited the disgraced financier’s Manhattan townhouse for about 30 minutes several years previously, but that “Epstein is obviously a creep.” He added: “He tried repeatedly to get me to visit his island. I declined.”

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2004. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

In an interview with the Department of Justice in August, British socialite and longtime Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, said she first met Musk in 2010 or 2011, during a multi-day stay on a Caribbean island for Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s birthday.

She also said she later saw Musk at an Oscars event, seemingly referring to a Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 2, 2014, where she and Musk were photographed together. The aspiring trillionaire has previously explained that image by saying he did not know Maxwell and that she had “photobombed” him.

Don’t know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago. Real question is why VF invited her in the first place 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2020

Maxwell did not have any knowledge of a deeper relationship between Epstein and Musk, but believed emails between the two men were uncovered during discovery.

In June, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency fell out with his buddy President Donald Trump in spectacular fashion. At the height of their spat, Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Trump “is in the Epstein files.” He has since retracted the statement and apologized, saying that he “went too far.”

Elon Musk’s post that accused President Donald Trump of being in the Epstein files. Elon Musk/X

Others named in the latest round of Epstein file disclosures include Musk’s former colleague and right-wing billionaire, Peter Thiel, and Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon.