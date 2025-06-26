Furious Trump Spends Another Night Rage-Posting at Media

President Donald Trump launched into an all-caps tirade against his favorite media targets over their reporting of an official assessment that a U.S. bombing raid failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

After spending the day in NATO meetings at The Hague before flying back to Washington on Wednesday night, Trump self-soothed by taking aim at CNN and The New York Times over the disputed raid.

He logged onto Truth Social to post, “FAKE NEWS CNN IS SO DISGUSTING AND INCOMPETENT. SOME OF THE DUMBEST ANCHORS IN THE BUSINESS!”

President Donald Trump is really not happy with CNN. Yves Herman/REUTERS

He was reacting to CNN’s report that an early U.S. assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency demonstrated that America’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last weekend had only set the country’s nuclear program back by months, despite Trump claiming it had been destroyed.

The president also blasted CNN reporter Natasha Bertrand, demanding she lose her job over the story, which has since been confirmed by various other news outlets.

“I watched her for three days doing Fake News,” Trump said of his hate-watching of CNN in an earlier Truth Social post on Wednesday.

“She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out ‘like a dog.’ She lied on the Laptop from Hell Story, and now she lied on the Nuclear Sites Story, attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look bad when, in fact, they did a GREAT job and hit ‘pay dirt’ — TOTAL OBLITERATION!”

The president continued, “She should not be allowed to work at Fake News CNN. It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network. Her slant was so obviously negative, besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on camera correspondent, not even close. FIRE NATASHA!”

CNN issued a statement said it “100 percent” supported Bertrand, which the reporter reposted on her X account.

It added, “However, we do not believe it is reasonable to criticize CNN reporters for accurately reporting the existence of the assessment and accurately characterizing its findings, which are in the public interest.”

In another Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump teased a news conference due to take place on Thursday morning at the Pentagon “to fight for the Dignity of our Great American Pilots.”

Donald Trump went on a rage-posting spree on his return from a NATO summit. Yves Herman/REUTERS

He continued, “After 36 hours of dangerously flying through Enemy Territory, they landed, they knew the Success was LEGENDARY, and then, two days later, they started reading Fake News by CNN and The Failing New York Times. They felt terribly!

“Fortunately for them and, as usual, solely for the purpose of demeaning PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, the Fake News (Times and CNN) lied and totally misrepresented the Facts, none of which they had (because it was too soon, there were no Facts out there yet!). The News Conference will prove both interesting and irrefutable. Enjoy!”