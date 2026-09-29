Furious Trump Voter Regrets Decision After Painful Crisis

A furious Trump voter has delivered a blistering verdict on the president, saying soaring gas and food prices have left her regretting the decision to vote for him.

Energy prices have shot up since Trump, who made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows, began his deeply unpopular war with Iran in February.

AAA figures show the average price of fuel at $4.45 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.44.

Voters are not happy with rising energy prices under Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Food prices have also risen, with the price of ground beef up 7.2 percent over the past 12 months, while seafood, sugar, and coffee are all up around 6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And Americans—including Trump voters—are not happy about it.

“I’m p---ed off about gas and food prices. It’s affected everything,” one Trump voter in Iowa told MS NOW on Monday, adding that Americans should “feel sorry for the truck drivers that are trying to make a living.”

Asked whether she regretted her vote for Trump, she replied: “Yeah. A lot of people I believe are.”

Asked why, she had a simple explanation: “He tells you one thing and does just the opposite.”

And when asked whether America was really “Great Again” under Trump, her response was scathing.

“No it’s not,” she said. “They’ve run it to the ground, and that’s putting it mildly.”

She is not alone in her frustrations. One lifelong Republican told SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Wrap-Up Show this week that she is so frustrated with her party that she is considering voting Democrat in the midterms.

“I’m so p---ed at the Republicans that I just might go and vote straight-ticket Democrat just because, just because. Why should I be loyal to them? We’re just so screwed,” she said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump has seen his approval rating tank to an all-time low over the past few months, reaching the low 30s.

And that decline is not limited to Democrats. Republicans are also losing faith in the 80-year-old president.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll found that just 35 percent of Republicans strongly approve of Trump’s performance—down sharply from 66 percent in September 2018. Half of Republicans now disapprove of his handling of inflation, while 59 percent say the Iran war has hurt their finances.

The slide is also evident in the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling, which found Trump’s approval among Republicans falling from 82 percent to 73 percent in just one week.

Donald Trump made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

For the first time, Republicans who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the cost of living outnumber those who approve, 51 percent to 44 percent.

The numbers come at a particularly difficult moment for the GOP, with the economy ranking as the top issue voters say will influence their decisions on November 3.

And the broader midterm picture is hardly more encouraging for Republicans.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll gives Democrats an eight-point advantage on the national congressional ballot, 49 percent to 41 percent. Even more damaging for the GOP, a midterm-high 44 percent of registered voters say their vote will be a message of opposition to Trump.