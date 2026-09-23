Trump Hit With Devastating New Poll as GOP Faces Disaster

A devastating new poll shows Donald Trump’s approval collapsing as Republicans face mounting trouble ahead of the midterms.

The latest CNN/SSRS poll, conducted between Sept. 16-17 among 1,206 U.S. adults, shows that just 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance, compared with 67 percent who disapprove—a nine-point increase in disapproval since September 2018, during his first term.

Only 13 percent strongly approve, another career low, while just 24 percent believe Trump has the right priorities.

Trump's approval rating is at a record low going into the midterm elections. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

The dissatisfaction extends into the Republican base. Although most Republicans continue to support Trump, strong approval among GOP voters has fallen to 35 percent, down from 66 percent in September 2018.

Economic concerns are driving much of the frustration.

Half of Republicans disapprove of Trump’s handling of inflation, while 59 percent say the Iran war has harmed their finances. Overall, only 27 percent approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, and just 20 percent approve of his response to inflation.

Trump’s approval ratings have been slipping over the past few months amid stubborn inflation, which stood at 3.4 percent as of August.

That is largely due to Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran, which has seen energy prices skyrocket as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

The war in Ukraine, which Trump previously vowed to end on day one of his second term, has also affected consumer prices.

Trump’s Canadian tariffs have also caused price increases for consumers for certain food products.

The CNN/SSRS poll shows that just 27 percent now approve of his economic performance, down 22 points from 2018, while only 28 percent describe economic conditions as good — a 41-point drop.

Approval of his handling of inflation stands at just 20 percent.

President Donald Trump declared "I love the inflation" while speaking with GOP members of Congress standing around him in the Oval Office on June 10, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Meanwhile, two-thirds of Americans say Trump has made the economy worse, while majorities say the Iran war and new tariffs have harmed their personal finances.

Most Americans also say rising gas prices are a financial burden on their household, with one in four describing the hardship as severe.

Financial anxiety is widespread: 57 percent feel uncertain about their finances and nearly half worry about the future, particularly younger adults.

Just 31 percent feel hopeful and 23 percent secure, down eight and seven points, respectively, since spring. More than one-third doubt they can maintain their current standard of living.

That is bad news ahead of the midterms, when the economy will be at the top of voters’ minds.

And the poll shows the economy is rising in prominence as an important issue to voters, with 68 percent of registered voters calling it “extremely important” to their vote—up from 59 percent before the 2022 midterms and 44 percent before the 2018 elections.

Voters also now favor Democrats over Republicans on the economy.

Overall, the national congressional ballot gives Democrats an eight-point lead, 49 percent to 41 percent. Democratic-leaning voters are also 16 points more likely than GOP-aligned voters to say they are extremely motivated to vote this year.

Meanwhile, a midterm-high 44 percent of registered voters say their congressional vote will be a message of opposition to the president.