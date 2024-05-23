Fury After Alleged Killer Teen in India Told to Write Essay as Punishment
‘HEINOUS CRIME’
Outrage is brewing in India after a teenager was released on bail, handed 15 days of community service and ordered to write an essay about road safety after allegedly killing two people while drunk driving. According to CNN, citing Maharashtra state’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the 17-year-old was allegedly speeding while driving a Porsche when his vehicle hit a motorcycle and killed two people during the crash in the city of Pune. The teen was taken into custody but later released by the Juvenile Justice Board. “The outrage grew after this. According to police, the boy is 17 years and 8 months. This is a heinous crime,” Fadnavis told reporters Tuesday, according to CNN. India’s juvenile laws means a child above 16 could be tried if they allegedly commit a “heinous” crime. “This was a surprising order passed (by the Juvenile Justice Board),” Fadnavis said. CCTV video shared across social media and on local news channels alleged to have been taken just before the crash shows the Porsche speeding along a road seconds before the incident, as people rush to the scene. The crash itself cannot be seen.