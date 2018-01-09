Democrats Release Fusion GPS Testimony on Trump and Russia

Senate Democrats on Tuesday released the transcripts from a closed-door Senate Judiciary interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson as part of the committee’s Russia probe. Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), a Republican, had previously denied multiple Democratic requests to make public the transcripts. Among the highlights from within the transcripts: Simpson claimed that the FBI informed Trump dossier author Christopher Steele that the bureau had a “walk-in” whistleblower “from within the Trump organization or campaign,” possibly on issues related to alleged collusion between the campaign and Russian officials. However, NBC News later reported, “Steele was not told about a walk-in source. That was a mistake. He was referring to [ex-Trump aide George] Papadopoulos [who took a plea deal in Mueller’s probe last year], via the Australian diplomat.” Read the documents below:
