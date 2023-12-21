‘Fyre Fraud’ Director Turns His Lens on George Santos
INEVITABLE
Serial fabulist George Santos and the lies that could land him in prison will be the subject of a new documentary by Fyre Fraud director Jenner Furst. “I really focus more on the human side of the story,” Furst told The New York Times. The upcoming documentary, which has already begun filming, will explore the disgraced congressman’s childhood and personal life. Furst said he has paid Santos an undisclosed sum for access to archival footage and “a lot of personal stuff that people have never seen.” The filmmaker insisted he isn’t worried about Santos’ allergy to the truth. “He could sit and tell me lies the entire time. Ultimately, based on my ability to bear out the truth around him, that… that becomes pure entertainment,” he explained. Santos, who was expelled from Congress earlier this month, faces 23 felony counts for allegedly defrauding donors and the U.S. government. He’s pleaded not guilty.