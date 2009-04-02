G-20: Let's Make a Deal

CHEAT SHEET
Determined to show there's an upside to having many cooks in the kitchen, G-20 leaders appeared close to an agreement this morning on pouring new funds into turning around the global recession. For starters, the International Monetary Fund is expected to get $500 billion in additional funding for weak nations and leaders have allocated $250 billion to "stimulate the global economy," the BBC reports. The G-20 have also outlined ways to impose sanctions on tax havens using a "name and shame" approach.