G-8 Summit Comes to a Close

Things may be looking up, but according to President Obama in a Friday press conference, when it comes to the world's financial future, a "full recovery is still a ways off." Obama stopped for a short press conference in L'Aquila, Italy, on the final day of the G-8 Summit. He said that the Summit had been productive, adding that, when it comes to global warming, "we have not solved all our problems." Obama met with African leaders on Friday morning, and is traveling to Ghana next. He told reporters that he is committed to Africa, as his father's community in Kenya has seen hunger, and "there is no reason why African cannot be self-sufficient when it comes to food. It has enough arable land."