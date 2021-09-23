Gabby Petito’s Murder Reminds Women There Is No Safe Space

It was supposed to be a joke. When a friend told me over outdoor drinks this summer that she was about to go camping with her new boyfriend, I pursed my lips and gave a knowing grin. “Well, if you can get through that together,” I said, “you can get through anything.”

I didn’t just mean that it would be awkward to shit in the woods in front of her crush or try to make conversation while they spent hours alone together with no Netflix to distract them from each other. The outdoors can test even the most devoted couples. But it’s more than the mundane arguments over how to roast hotdogs over a campfire that make me fear for any woman who agrees to sleep alone in the woods with a man.

Gabby Petito’s case, of course, has me thinking a lot about this. The 22-year-old “van-life” influencer, who documented her cross-country travels in a souped-up Ford Transit, is believed to have been found dead this week near Wyomong’s Grand Teton National Park. The FBI is currently searching for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been described as a person of interest in her disappearance. (The details of this case are still fuzzy, and we have a long way to go until we know for sure what happened in those mountains.)