Gabrielle Giffords Receives Profile in Courage Award

The NRA has nothing on Gabrielle Giffords, who was honored with a Profile in Courage award on Sunday at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston for the fortitude she has demonstrated in fighting for gun reforms. “Gabby Giffords has turned a personal nightmare into a movement for political change,” said Caroline Kennedy in presenting the award to the former Arizona congresswoman, who was gravely injured when she was shot in the head at a Tucson political event in 2011. Partially blind and paralyzed on much of her right side, Giffords remains a fearless leader in the fight against the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S.