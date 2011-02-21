Gaddafi Appears on State TV

In a bizzare appearance on state TV that lasted less than a minute, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi denied rumors he had fled the nation's capital for Venezuela. Meanwhile, protests against his regime appear to be reaching a tipping point, as demonstrators poured into Tripoli after days of violent clashes in the eastern part of the country. "What we are witnessing today is unimaginable. Warplanes and helicopters are indiscriminately bombing one area after another," Adel Mohamed Saleh said in a live broadcast on al Jazeera television. "Anyone who moves, even if they are in their car, they will hit you." The violence has drawn worldwide condemnation, with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton saying it’s “time to stop this unacceptable bloodshed."
