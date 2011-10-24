Gaddafi Body Buried in the Desert

CHEAT SHEET
Former dictator Muammar Gaddafi was buried in a secret desert location on Tuesday, an official from the National Transitional Council has confirmed, ending a wrangle over what to do with the rotting corpse. Only a few relatives and officials were present, and they were sworn to secrecy regarding the location. Gaddafi's body had been on public display since Friday in a shopping-center refrigerator in the city of Misrata, until the doors were closed Monday.