Gaddafi Forces Massacre Detainees: Report

There are signs that Libyan forces loyal to ousted strongman Muammar Gaddafi have been conducting arbitrary killings of detainees and civilians. Some 50 charred corpses were found in a makeshift lockup near a military base that had been run by the Khamis Brigade, an elite unit commanded by Gaddafi's son Khamis. A man who said he survived a massacre by Gaddafi's forces told the Associated Press that guards opened fire at some 130 civilian detainees in a hangar near the military base, and fired again when prisoners tried to flee. Human Rights Watch said Sunday it has evidence that Gaddafi loyalists killed at least 17 detainees. The former dictator has gotten word to the country's transitional government, offering to negotiate, but the rebels demand that he surrender first.