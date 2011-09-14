Gaddafi Son at Luxury Villa

CHEAT SHEET
Shouldn’t life be a little bit more difficult after fleeing a rebellion? It turns out living is easy for Saadi Gaddafi, Col. Muammar Gaddafi’s son, who is living in a luxury villa in Niger after fleeing Libya. Saadi, who has a playboy past, was found in Niamey, Niger, on Sunday, and officials from Niger have declined to arrest him, but they said he is still under surveillance. Saadi was reportedly flown to Villa Verde, a state guesthouse near the presidential palace, and he joined a clique of Libyan generals already in the city. Meanwhile, Niger’s Justice Minister Marou Amadou said his country needed help securing the border, saying it is under siege from arms coming in from Libya as well as threatened by al Qaeda.