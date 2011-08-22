Gaddafi Whereabouts Still Unknown

CHEAT SHEET
Where in the world is Muammar Gaddafi? He delivered a message Sunday night on Libyan state television, but his exact whereabouts remain in doubt. Some reports say he might still be hiding in his compound in Tripoli, which has previously been targeted by NATO strikes. Others think he has fled to neighboring Algeria or to Venezuela. Nothing has been confirmed, but his son Saif al-Islam was captured on Sunday and his eldest son, Muhammad, has surrendered as well. Muhammad had appeared on Al Jazeera television to say that Libyan forces had “guaranteed my safety” when the line suddenly went dead and the head of Libyan telecommunications said rebels had entered his house.