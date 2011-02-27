Gaddafi’s Son Denies Violence

Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif, is really sticking to the script. In an interview with Christiane Amanpour, he said the military had not attacked Libya civilians, that Libyan diplomats had not abandoned their posts, and that the U.S. should mind its own business. When Amanpour pointed to the extensive reports about brutal attacks on civilians, Saif responded, "Show me a single attack, show me a single bomb. The Libyan air force destroyed just the ammunition sites. That's it." He also laughed at the idea that his family had assets outside of Libya that could be frozen. “We are a very modest family and everybody knows that,” he said. As for the officials that have defected, Saif said they “are the victims of miscommunication,” then that “none of them defected.” Finally, “C'mon, they are employees working for the government,” he said. "It's not their business."
