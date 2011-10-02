Gaddafi’s Son Fires Back at Interpol

CHEAT SHEET
So much for having the right to remain silent. Saadi Gaddafi has denied the charges of corruption and intimidation Interpol made against him in an international arrest warrant, according to an email that was forwarded to the Associated Press. Saadi, who is currently under house arrest in Niger, says the Interpol allegations are strictly political. Saadi allegedly engaged in the shady practices while heading the Libyan Football Federation. The Libyan National Transitional Council reportedly requested that the international police agency issue the declaration. Meanwhile, the new government has taken the first steps toward organization, choosing cabinet members for specific positions.