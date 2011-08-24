Gaddafi's Son's Passport: 'Gathafi'

CHEAT SHEET
The AP Stylebook may need an update. Rebels found the passport of Muhammad Gaddafi, one of the Libyan leader's sons, and with it his preferred Latin rendering of his last name: Gathafi. English-language organizations have never been able to agree on the most accurate spelling of the Libyan leader's name. The New York Times uses “Qaddafi,” The Washington Post styles it “Gaddafi,” and the State Department goes with “Qadhafi.” A 2009 ABCNews.com story found 112 different ways of spelling the ruler's name. Gathafi was one of the least commonly used spellings.