Gala Server Blasts Alec Baldwin for Allegedly Calling Her A ‘Peasant’

A server who was allegedly berated by Alec Baldwin last week is now claiming that the Emmy-winning actor called her a “peasant,” according to Page Six.

Last Friday, an onlooker told the outlet that Baldwin left a female server “looking shocked” after a hostile exchange at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala last week. Now, the anonymous server is speaking out about her interaction with the former 30 Rock star.

The confrontation supposedly started when the server asked Baldwin to move out of the aisle so the other servers could deliver dinner plates to the tables. She says she told him, “I’m sorry sir, but we’re going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.” Baldwin, who was blocking the workers’ path as he spoke to someone at the head of one of the tables, apparently snapped back, “So when is it a good time to talk to my friends?”

“Do I have to explain it to you?” the 65-year-old actor allegedly asked her. The server claims she responded “no” to de-escalate the situation before Baldwin told her to “step aside.”

“Afterwards, many of my co-workers came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what he said while you were walking away?’” the server told Page Six. “I didn’t catch it because I was focused on my work. But apparently, he was calling me a peasant.”

The server remarked she doesn’t think “it’s a celebrity thing” because the rest of the evening’s guests, including Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, managed to be polite to her. “Maybe it’s people’s upbringings? Who knows what makes bitter people bitter.”

Baldwin has garnered headlines throughout his career for his temper and hotheaded interactions with strangers, from the infamous voicemail he left for his daughter Ireland in 2007, to shoving paparazzi. If the gala incident did really happen as the server relayed it, then, it wouldn’t come as a huge shock.