Game of Thrones Cinematographer: ‘The Long Night’ Wasn’t Too Dark, the Problem Is Your TV

Game of Thrones' cinematographer has responded to criticism that Sunday's epic battle episode “The Long Night” was too dark, leaving much of the carnage to the viewer's imagination. Fabian Wagner, who has also acted as cinematographer on “The Battle of the Bastards” and “Hardhome” episodes, told Wired UK that the problem wasn't with the show—it was with everyone's TVs. “A lot of the problem is that a lot of people don’t know how to tune their TVs properly,” Wagner said. “A lot of people also unfortunately watch it on small iPads, which in no way can do justice to a show like that anyway.” “Another look would have been wrong... Everything we wanted people to see is there,” Wagner added. When asked by TMZ if the episode was shot too dark for HBO's streaming service, which compresses the footage, Wagner responded: “I know it wasn’t too dark because I shot it.”