‘Game of Thrones’ Creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Are Making Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are officially in charge of the next Star Wars installment, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Tuesday. Disney announced last year that the pair would be responsible for something within the Star Wars universe, but Tuesday’s announcement seemed to signal they will only take on the first movie in the next trilogy. The writing duo’s movie is set to premiere on Dec. 16, 2022, with two others following in 2024 and 2026. The films will premiere three years after the most recent installment, following the conclusion of Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker, hitting theaters on December 20, 2019.

“We’re hard at work already, but we felt three years was the proper amount of time to not only take a breather and reset, but to gear up for the next film’s release,” Iger said at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit. “We did a deal with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie that we release will be theirs, and we’re not saying anything more about that.”