'Game of Thrones' Episodes Leaked

On the same day Game of Thrones Season 5 was set to debut, the first four episodes of the new season were leaked online. The leaked episodes appear to be from review copies sent to a member of the press. In just three hours, they have been downloaded more than 100,000 times. They first appeared on the private torrent tracked IPT, but later also showed up on The Pirate Bay, RARBG, and KickassTorrents. HBO had focused on preventing piracy for the upcoming season, most notably be having the premier come on in 170 countries simultaneously.