‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff No Longer Happening
‘SHELVED’
The spinoff series planned for actor Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones character Jon Snow is no longer in development at HBO. Harington opened up to Screen Rant about the status of the show, which was originally reported to be in the works last June. “I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” he told the site. “I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen,” he continued, “Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it.” Harington went on to say that it was ultimately decided there wasn’t a way to move the story forward that everyone was “excited about enough,” so the show is “off the table” for now. “We decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”