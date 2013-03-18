Entertainment‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mad Men’ & More Shows to Watch This Spring (PHOTOS)Must-See TVFrom ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Bates Motel’ and ‘Top of the Lake,’ Jace Lacob on what’s worth watching.Jace LacobUpdated Jul. 11, 2017 11:32PM ET / Published Mar. 18, 2013 4:45AM ET ITV Studios for MASTERPIECE; Frank Ockenfels/AMC; Showtime; Helen Sloan/HBO ITV Studios for MASTERPIECE; Frank Ockenfels/AMC; Showtime; Helen Sloan/HBO ‘Top of the Lake’ (Sundance Channel)Jane Campion/See-Saw Films Bates Motel (A&E)Joe Lederer/A&E ‘Phil Spector’ (HBO)Phillip Caruso/HBO ‘Doctor Who’ (BBC America)Adrian Rogers/BBC ‘Call the Midwife’ (PBS)Laurence Cendrowicz/Neal Street Productions ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)Helen Sloan/HBO ‘Mr. Selfridge’ (PBS)ITV Studios for MASTERPIECE ‘The Spies of Warsaw’ (BBC America)Robert Palka/Fresh Pictures ‘Hannibal’ (NBC)Robert Trachtenberg/NBC ‘Mad Men’ (AMC)Frank Ockenfels/AMC ‘Nurse Jackie’ (Showtime)Showtime ‘Veep’ (HBO)Bill Gray/HBO ‘The Bletchley Circle’ (PBS)Laurence Cendrowicz/World Productions ‘Rectify’ (Sundance Channel)Sundance Channel ‘Maron’ (IFC)Katrina Marcinowski/IFC