‘Game of Thrones’ Releases First Full Season 7 Trailer

HBO has released the first full trailer for Game of Thrones’ seventh season, and it teases a coming war between Daenerys Targaryen and the now-ruling Lannisters. As you'd expect, there are dragons, white-walkers and pithy dialogue all over the place. “Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it,” says Cersei Lannister. “We're the last Lannisters—the last ones who count.” Targaryen, who set off to sea at the end of Season 6, finally touches Westeros soil and says, “I was born to rule the seven kingdoms, and I will.” In the end, however, Winter is still coming. As Davos Seaworth—Stannis Boratheon’s former adviser—notes: “If we don't put aside our enmities and band together, we will die. And then it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the iron throne.”
