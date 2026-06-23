‘Game of Thrones’ Star’s Acclaimed Series Axed After One Season

Peacock has canceled the spy thriller series Ponies, co-starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, after just one season. Set in Moscow in the 1970s, Clarke, 39, and Haley Lu Richardson, 31, portray two “PONIES” (persons of no interest)—secretaries at the U.S. embassy who become CIA operatives in an effort to unravel the deaths of their spy husbands. The series, created by David Iserson and Susanna Fogel, premiered in January. After eight episodes, Ponies was positively reviewed, garnering a 94 percent approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet according to Deadline, total viewership wasn’t high enough. Iserson wrote on Instagram after news of the cancellation broke that what he and Forgel created “surpassed all of my hopes and dreams for a television show.” He added: “I still believe that trying to make the kind of thing that is hard to make in this business—for us, a period show with two female leads and an unusual tone—is worth it. Regardless of how the journey ends, chasing the improbable rather than the likely is still worthwhile."