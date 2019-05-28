‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Checked Into Connecticut Rehab Facility

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington checked into a luxury rehab facility in Connecticut for “stress and exhaustion and also alcohol,” Page Six reports. The 32-year-old, best known for his role as Jon Snow in the fantasy series, reportedly checked in to the Privé-Swiss health retreat just weeks before the show’s finale aired earlier this month. A representative for Harington told the website that the actor has decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.” Harington previously said he had become emotional at the series’ conclusion, telling Esquire that taking his costume off after the last day of filming “felt like being skinned.” A local news station reported that Harington was seen at a bookstore in Madison, Connecticut, on the weekend of the Thrones finale.