Games Strain London Transport

London’s public transportation system is expected to be at maximum capacity on Friday as track and field competitions kick off at the main Olympic stadium. The Tube has so far held up well against the influx of Olympic fans this week, but the start of the track and field events held in one stadium could create some major traffic jams. Nearly a quarter of a million people are expected to be attracted to the area on Friday, while the Olympic stadium alone can only fit 88,000. After winning the gold Thursday in the 200 individual medley, Michael Phelps will take a victory lap as he swims his last individual Olympic race Friday.