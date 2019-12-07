CHEAT SHEET
Gang Rape Victim Who Was Set on Fire in India Dies
SILENCED
A 23-year-old Indian woman who was set on fire on her way to testify against her alleged rapists has died of cardiac arrest in a Delhi hospital, according to the BBC. The woman suffered burns on over 90 percent of her body after a group of men reportedly attacked her on Thursday. Five men, including two of the alleged rapists, have been arrested. The victim’s sister has called for the death penalty in the case. Reports of rape and sexual violence in India have plagued the nation since the December 2012 gang rape and murder of a young woman on a public bus in the capital of Delhi. Government officials say that 92 rapes are carried out in India every single day.