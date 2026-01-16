Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Your new weekend uniform has arrived (again). Gap and Summer Fridays dropped a second limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection inspired by the beauty brand’s Lip Butter Balm in the shade “Pink Sugar.” The curated 14-piece line comes just a month after the two brands joined forces to launch their first viral collection in December, which took cues from Summer Fridays’ signature baby blue shade.

The Valentine’s Day edit takes a playful, romantic approach to cozy essentials: think cute sweatsuits, waffle-knit sets, and pajamas for unwinding at home and weekend coffee runs. The skincare and makeup brand, founded by beauty influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland in 2018, is all about self-care—and the latest Gap line plays into their laid-back aesthetic with elevated essentials.

Gap.

The cloud-soft Summer Fridays Oversized Logo Sweater ($98, Gap) returns for a second iteration, this time in Spring-ready cream with a pink logo—perfect with the Heavyweight Relaxed Logo Joggers ($68, Gap). For those of us who opt for matching sets, Gap brings its signature hoodie into the collection but with a twist: the Summer Fridays logo appears on the front in Gap’s signature block text.

The collaboration dabbles in Y2K nostalgia with two waffle knit CashSoft sets ($78, Gap) in ivory frost (cream), pure pink, and my favorite choice, mauve moves. The zip-up hoodies pair with a straight leg pant, calling for a pair of Uggs to complete the look.

Gap.

I’m also lusting after the striped Pink and Beige Relaxed Flannel PJs ($38 each, Gap)—seemingly a nod to Summer Fridays Vanilla Beige Lip Butter Balm. The preppy-chic set has an embroidered Gap and Summer Fridays logo on both the shirt’s front pocket (ideal for holding the Jet Lag Eye Patches) and bottom for a collegiate touch. The sweet button-down shirt and matching drawstring shorts are also available in poplin with a flirty lipstick kiss print.

“There’s such a natural synergy between Gap and Summer Fridays—we both believe in creating easy, timeless essentials for everyday life,” Summer Fridays co- founder Marianna Hewitt said in a statement. “Each style is made to fit seamlessly into real life from travel days, easy mornings or moments while still feeling special with a Summer Fridays touch,” she added.

Gap.

For the beauty lovers, there’s also a gift with purchase: customers who spend $125+ will receive a Summer Fridays makeup bag filled some of their best sellers, including a mini Jet Lag Face Mask + Moisturizer (the item that put Summer Fridays on the map), Jet Lag Eye Patches, mini Lip Butter Balm Vanilla and a sample of the Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer. Available in-store or online with the code FRIDAYS at checkout.

A limited number of items from the first Gap x Summer Fridays drop are still available online, including the Raglan Logo Sweatshirt ($78, Gap) in blue and red, Pointelle Henley ($48, Gap), and adorable Flannel Dotted PJ Pants ($48, Gap).

MORE FROM SCOUTED: