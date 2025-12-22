Summer Fridays’ Beloved Jet Lag Mask Is My Go-to Travel Sidekick

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Over the last few years, I’ve become quite the frequent flier. While I love traveling, my skin isn’t as much of a fan of this jet-setting lifestyle. From arid air cabins to lack of sleep and dehydration, I’ve had to adjust my skincare routine to prioritize hydration and moisture—especially when I’m on the plane. After trying endless formulas, I finally found my hero formula: Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask.

The Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer is a multitasking formula that delivers deep, nourishing hydration to help dull, depleted skin look renewed and radiant. It can be used as a daytime or nighttime moisturizer, an on-the-go or overnight mask, or a hand or body cream. What I love most about the product is how it feels when I apply it; it leaves my barrier feeling fortified and hydrated, without leaving behind a greasy residue.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer This clean, fragrance-free formula is like a tall glass of water for your skin. It nourishes the barrier, quells irritation, and doesn’t leave your skin feeling like an oil slick. If there is one travel beauty product I won’t leave behind, it’s this complexion-boosting multitasker. Shop At Sephora $ 26+ Shop At Revolve $ 26+

Here’s how I use it:

Use as a daytime or nighttime moisturizer: massage a lighter layer into your skin and leave it on for long flights.

To use as a mask, apply a thin layer to cleansed and dry skin. Leave on for at least 10 minutes, and remove any access with a warm, damp cloth.

How to use it as an overnight mask? For long overnight flights and international hauls, apply a thin, even layer to clean, dry skin before bed and leave it on.

How to use it as a hand and body cream (my favorite way to apply it): Apply generously wherever you need skin-soothing moisture.

Leverage it as an eye cream: Gently apply a pea-sized amount around the contour of each eye, morning or night.

While it won’t help with the fatigue, headaches, and waking up in the middle of the night, this mask will at least make you look like you’re not jet-lagged. Travel aside, if you’re looking for a one-and-done hydration-booster that will replace multiple products in your beauty lineup, the Jet Lag Mask will not disappoint.

