The Best Way to Keep Your Skin Clear While Flying, According to a Derm and Esthetician

When it comes to travel, few things are more frustrating than feeling your skin act up mid-flight—especially when you’re stuck in a pressurized metal tube 35,000 feet in the air. The low humidity in airplane cabins (often below 20 percent, compared to the average indoor level of 40–60 percent) can severely dehydrate skin, weakening its barrier, and triggering everything from excess oil production and breakouts to flakiness and irritation. Add to that disrupted sleep, time zone changes, and the general stress of travel, and you’ve got a perfect storm for skin issues.

The good news? With the proper in-flight skincare routine—and a few expert-approved products—you can keep your complexion balanced, hydrated, and breakout-free from takeoff to landing. Here’s what dermatologist Dr. Kim Nichols and esthetician Kristi Collings recommend packing in your carry-on for your next flight.

Hypochlorous Acid Spray

Hypochlorous acid is excellent for traveling because it’s a gentle, multitasking ingredient that soothes irritation, calms redness, and helps fight bacteria—perfect for keeping skin balanced and clear in changing climates and environments, says Dr. Nichols. “When choosing a hypochlorous acid product, look for formulas with a short ingredient list (ideally just hypochlorous acid, water, and salt) to avoid unnecessary irritants that could disrupt sensitive skin,” she says.

Tower 28 SOS Rescue Spray This dermatologist-approved cult favorite is gentle enough for sensitive skin and works wonders on redness, irritation, and breakouts. With just hypochlorous acid, water, and salt, it’s a simple yet powerful formula that keeps your skin calm and clear on the go. See At Tower 28 $ 28

Hydrating Facial Mists

“Facial mists are great for an instant refresh in dry airplane cabins or changing climates, especially when formulated with hydrating ingredients like glycerin and aloe vera,” says Dr. Nichols. Collings agrees, noting how notoriously dehydrating airplanes are. “Focus on skincare products like a facial mist with humectants such as hyaluronic acid, squalane, and niacinamide to bind moisture to your skin without the risk of clogging your pores.”

A humectant is a substance that pulls in and retains moisture from the environment or deeper layers of the skin into the outermost layer, helping to keep skin hydrated, plump, and smooth. In other words? These ingredients are especially beneficial in dry conditions, as they support the skin’s moisture barrier and prevent dehydration.

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist Lightweight and ultra-refreshing, this mist is packed with glycerin and soothing ingredients to revive parched, post-flight skin. It’s TSA-friendly and perfect for a midday skin pick-me-up wherever your travels take you. See At Sephora $ 21

Non-Comedogenic Moisturizer

“A non-comedogenic moisturizer is essential for travel to keep skin balanced without clogging pores during long travel days; look for lightweight hydrators like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or squalane,” says Dr. Nichols.

CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion This gentle, fragrance-free option has ceramides and niacinamide to restore the skin barrier and provide long-lasting hydration. See At Dermstore $ 20

Pimple Patches

If the inevitable happens? Have some spot patches. “Travel stress can lead to surprise breakouts,” says Dr. Nichols. “Patches with hydrocolloid or salicylic acid are great for discreet, on-the-go treatment.” You can also (obviously) use them post-plane, as well, and the sheets are great for travel.

Peace Out Salicylic Acne Healing Dots These ultra-thin hydrocolloid patches are nearly invisible and work overnight to flatten blemishes and absorb gunk—perfect for popping on mid-flight or while you sleep. See At Ulta $ 11

Sheet Masks

“Sheet masks are convenient for quick hydration and soothing stressed skin after flights or sun exposure,” says Dr. Nichols. “I recommend formulas with ingredients like niacinamide or green tea for a calming boost.”

Collings notes that sheet masks can also create a barrier against the environmental stressors of recycled air, so if you’re brave enough to put one on during your flight, you may get even more benefits.

ESW Beauty Dream Team Mask Duo This duo is great for having one on the plane and one once you’re getting ready for sleep, these certified compostable sheet masks are vegan and clean. See At Amazon $ 8

Single-Use Cleansing Wipes

Individual cleansing towels or wipes are ideal for flights because they let you cleanse your skin without exposing it to potentially dirty airplane water or surfaces, minimizing the risk of introducing bacteria and causing breakouts, says Dr. Nichols.

Collings agrees: “A gentle facial wipe after landing helps remove buildup from recycled cabin air, sweat, and residual skin care, leaving your skin refreshed and ready to breathe again in the fresh air.”

Clean Skin Club Cleansing Wipes These individually wrapped, ultra-soft wipes are perfect for tossing in your carry-on or personal item without taking up space. They’re extra-large and durable, making them ideal for a full cleanse mid-flight or right after landing. See At Amazon $ 10

