Garner Widow Rejects $5M NYC Settlement

Eric Garner’s widow turned down a $5 million settlement from New York City last week, a source told the New York Daily News, as a Friday deadline approaches that will mark the one-year anniversary of the Staten Island man’s death. According to the source, Esaw Garner’s lawyer is telling her to accept the offer and get more through a separate suit against a hospital whose EMTs, they claim, didn’t help Garner. The family has previously stated that it plans to sue the city for $75 million.