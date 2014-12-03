Garner’s Widow: ‘Hell No’ to Cop Apology

Eric Garner’s widow blasted the police officer who killed her husband after a grand jury decided not to indict him Wednesday. “Hell no!” Esaw Garner responded to the question of whether she would accept Officer Daniel Pantaleo’s apology.
“The time for remorse was when my husband was yelling to breathe. That would have been the time for him to show some type of remorse or some type of care for another human being’s life—when he was screaming 11 times that he can’t breathe. So there’s nothing that him or his prayers or anything else will make me feel any different. No, I don’t accept his apology. No, I can care less about his condolences. He’s still working, still getting a paycheck, still feeding his kids when my husband is six feet under and I’m looking for a way to feed my kids now.”