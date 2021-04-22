Ex-Atlanta Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Wants His Job Back
THAT’S BOLD
Garrett Rolfe, the cop who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, wants his job with the Atlanta Police Department back, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Rolfe’s lawyer, Lance LoRusso, told city officials Thursday that his client’s due process rights had been “grossly violated” when he was fired for killing Brooks outside of a Wendy’s last summer. Rolfe was fired “without a proper investigation” a day after he shot Brooks, his lawyer said. The force allows officers five days to respond to a termination, but LoRusso argued that Rolfe didn’t even get one. Rolfe was later charged with felony murder. The city’s attorney argued that immediate dismissal is allowed when the officer’s presence “impairs the effectiveness of others. Keeping [Rolfe] active would’ve been extremely disruptive,” she said.