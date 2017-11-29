Garrison Keillor Fired, Accused of Improper Behavior

Garrison Keillor, the former host of Minnesota Public Radio’s A Prairie Home Companion, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that was fired after being accused of improper behavior. He responded that he was terminated over “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.” Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show after hosting it for 42 years but still produced The Writer’s Almanac for syndication. Keillor later attempted to paint himself as the victim, telling the Star Tribune: “If I had a dollar for every woman who asked to take a selfie with me and who slipped an arm around me and let it drift down below the beltline, I’d have at least a hundred dollars. So this is poetic irony of a high order. But I’m just fine. I had a good long run and am grateful for it and for everything else.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED