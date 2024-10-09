Garth Brooks Accuser Slams Singer for Revealing Her Identity

The attorneys for the hair and make-up artist who accused country-music star Garth Brooks of raping her in 2019 slammed the artist for revealing her identity.

In a Tuesday filing, Brooks revealed himself to be a John Doe who filed a countersuit in Mississippi on Sept. 13 asking a judge to preemptively throw out a sexual misconduct suit against him and award damages for emotional distress and defamation, USA Today reported.

The court documents also shared the name of his accuser, who used the pseudonym “Jane Roe” in her suit Thursday against him for allegedly assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel room five years ago.

In a statement shared with the Daily Beast, the former employee’s lawyers expressed their dismay with Brooks’ decision to identify their client by name.

“Garth Brooks just revealed his true self,” they wrote. “Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim. With no legal justification, Brooks outed her because he thinks the laws don’t apply to him. On behalf of our client, we will be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately.”

In another filing, Brooks criticized Roe’s legal team for identifying him by name in her suit filed in California before a Mississippi court had ruled on whether he could continue under a pseudonym.

Brooks has denied the rape allegations and claimed that he is the victim of a “shakedown.”

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars,” he told CNN.

Roe’s legal team denied this characterization of the situation, however.

“He is far from the victim of a shakedown and in fact offered millions of dollars to keep this matter from becoming public,” Douglas H. Wigdor, one of Roe’s lawyers, told USA Today.

Brooks’ countersuit says he gave her money amid her financial difficulties “out of loyalty.”

In addition to sexual assault, Roe’s suit alleges that Brooks would send her sexually explicit messages—often from different emails and phone numbers, which he would let her know ahead of time—one of which was obtained by In Touch.

“And that huge stick you carry! Roosevelt!!!” Roe writes, referencing the 26th U.S. president’s famous aphorism.

“I’ll take that nickname Thank you I love you,” Brooks responded, with smiling and heart emojis.

The lawsuit alleges that Brooks deleted many of the more explicit messages from Roe’s phone but that she was pressured into sexting with him.