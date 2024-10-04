Garth Brooks’ Rape Accuser’s Attorney Compares Him to Diddy

An attorney representing the woman who has accused Garth Brooks of rape called country music singer’s framing of the allegations against him “simply not true.”

As news broke Thursday that Brooks had been accused of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit, Brooks, 62, promptly denied the claims. He alleged that he was being shaken down to pay “many millions of dollars” in “hush money.”

“It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” said Brooks in a statement. “Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another.… I want to continue our good deeds going forward.”

Attorney Douglas H. Wigdor called out Brooks’ response and said he and his associates are “very confident in our case.”

“It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims,” said Wigdor. “Over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona.”

Diddy was arrested Sept. 16 on charges of racketeering and human trafficking before being hit with as many as 120 more lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse.

In the lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, an anonymous woman named Jane Doe alleged that Brooks raped her in Los Angeles hotel in 2019 after she was hired to work as a hairstylist for him and his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.

According to the Doe, she had worked for Brooks’ wife since 1999 and then started to also work for him in 2017.

“For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check,” said Brooks. “I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”