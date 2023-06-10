Garth Brooks: Transphobes Not Welcome at My New Bar

CHEAT SHEET
Several celebrity-owned bars in Nashville stopped selling Bud Light after the brand’s team-up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney melted conservative brains. But Garth Brooks says it’ll be on tap when he opens his new watering hole there later this year. One thing that won’t be welcome at the Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk? Hatred. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” according to Deadline. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”