Actor Gary Busey Allegedly at Fault in Malibu Hit-and-Run
FENDER BENDER
Gary Busey, 79, has been placed under investigation in connection to an alleged hit-and-run crash. According to a police report from the Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff’s station, obtained by TMZ, an unidentified woman asserted that the actor rammed into her vehicle’s back bumper while she was leaving a shopping center in Malibu. According to footage published by TMZ, the woman can be seen yelling at Busey, who attempted to speed away. The woman quickly chased him down to a restaurant parking lot, demanding his car insurance information. Busey refused to provide her with anything except that he uses Progressive insurance, claiming that he’s “private.” The video then shows the actor returning to his car as the woman says, “It doesn't matter. You hit me. You hit my car.” The woman later filed a hit-and-run report against Busey. Traffic detectives are reviewing the case.